UPDATE 2-China's Zhonghong Zhuoye to buy Blackstone's stake in SeaWorld
* Shares rise about 10 pct to $19.00 (Adds background, shares)
Nov 4 Takata Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada says:
* has confidence in safety of inflators that use ammonium nitrate
* decided to phase out ammonium nitrate inflators in view of consumers' concerns, order from U.S. regulators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise about 10 pct to $19.00 (Adds background, shares)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)