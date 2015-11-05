BRIEF-Dapulse says it raised $25 mln in its series B round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 mln
* Dapulse says it raised $25 million in its series b round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million Source text for Eikon:
Nov 5 Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd
* shares jump 17 percent in early-morning trade as investors buy into the insurance stocks launched Wednesday as part of Japan Post's triple-IPO. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joshua Hunt)
* Dapulse says it raised $25 million in its series b round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million Source text for Eikon:
* Confirms share purchase agreement (SPA) with Namib Gate Holdings Proprietary Ltd to acquire 5,541,480 Redefine shares and 375,280 EPP shares has been executed by both parties
April 6 Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.