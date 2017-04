Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp says:

* to buy back up to 150 billion yen ($1.24 billion) own shares or 0.72 percent worth

* to cancel treasury stock equivalent to 2.3 percent of shares outstanding on Nov. 30

* assumes dollar rate of 118 yen in fy 2015/16 versus previous assumption of 117 yen

* assumes euro rate of 133 yen in fy2015/16 versus previous assumption of 127 yen

* sees 2015/16 global sales forecast of 8.75 million vehicles versus previous forecast 8.95 million

* sees N.America sales of 2.85 million vehicles in fy2015.16 versus previous forecast 2.85 million

* sees Japan sales of 2.12 million vehicles in fy2015/16 versus previous forecast 2.17 million

* sees non-Japan Asia sales of 1.32 million vehicles in fy2015/16 versus previous forecast 1.42 million

* sees Europe sales of 840,000 vehicles in fy2015/16 versus previous forecast 840,000 Further company coverage: ($1 = 121.4300 yen)