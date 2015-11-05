BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp, CU Bancorp agree to merge for about $705 mln
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million
Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp executive says
- continuing to investigate Takata air bag issues, will continue to use "higher quality" air bag inflators
- Asia economy may not recover as much as we hoped, more cautious on emerging markets outlook
- expects auto market in developed economies will remain strong
- China sales up 10 pct year-to-date, expects to be able to hit annual plan of around 1.1 million
- profitability in China to worsen due to slowing economy, tax incentives on smaller cars

* Universal Health Services Inc - CEO Alan B. Miller's total compensation in 2016 was $19.9 million versus $20.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2o0vibN] Further company coverage:
* Coach, Inc. appoints Joshua Schulman president & CEO, Coach Brand