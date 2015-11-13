Nov 13 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) :

* Says to buy back up to 1.01 percent of own shares for as much as 100 billion yen ($815 million)

* Says to conduct share buyback between Nov 16 and Dec 31

* Says to buy back 75 mln shares via ToSTNeT-3 off-hours system on Monday Further company coverage: ($1 = 122.7200 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)