UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Fuji Heavy Industries :
* Fuji Heavy Industries: Recalling vehicles to replace Takata air bag inflators
* Recalls around 290,000 vehicles in Japan including Subaru Legacy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources