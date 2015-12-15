UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Toshiba Corp :
* Issues statement after media report it plans to cut up to 7,000 jobs, mulls more asset sales
* Says report not based on any company announcements
* Says considering various options for restructuring, nothing decided Further coverage: Toshiba to cut up to 7,000 jobs - Nikkei (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.