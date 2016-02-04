UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co offered to invest over 700 billion yen ($5.94 billion) in Sharp Corp in rescue plan - Japan national broadcaster NHK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.8700 yen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.