Feb 15 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co says:

* to buy additional 13 percent interest in Morenci Copper Mine for $1 bln from Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* targets 170 billion yen ($1.49 billion) recurring profit in FY2018 versus 4 billion yen loss forecast in FY2015

* targets 120 billion yen ($1.05 billion) net profit in FY2018 versus 5 billion yen profit forecast in FY2015

* to spend 36 billion yen in resource operations in FY2016-18

* To spend 66 billion yen in smelting and refining business in FY2016-18 Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.9400 yen)