(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say that Mazda, not Nissan, is recalling vehicles)

TOKYO Feb 19 Mazda Motor Corp on Friday said it had recalled a total of around 1.9 million vehicles in Japan and abroad over airbags manufactured by Takata Corp, expanding a global recall of potentially faulty airbag inflators.

The Japanese automaker said it has recalled around 200,000 vehicles in Japan, including the Bongo van, Titan commercial truck and the Atenza sedan produced between 2006 and 2014.

Mazda is also recalling an additional 176,000 vehicles produced in Japan for export, and 1.5 million vehicles produced overseas. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)