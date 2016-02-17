UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* Japan's Sharp Corp says to maintain salary cuts in new fiscal year from April following agreement with labour union
* to maintain 2 percent cut in regular workers' pay, 5 percent cut for management
* continued cuts to yield 3.6 billion yen in savings of fixed costs (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.