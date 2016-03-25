BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
March 25 Japan Post Bank Co Ltd :
* Japan Post Bank says to raise maximum deposit limit to 13 million yen ($115,228) from 10 million yen from April 1
Further coverage: Govt panel approves Japan Post Bank deposit cap raise ($1 = 112.8200 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
* Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016 * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009 * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct * Central banks buy a third less gold By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 3 A bounce in investment to a four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year, data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2009 and coin and bar buying dipped. Global dema