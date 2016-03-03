BRIEF-Vietnam's SABECO names advisors for sale of stake - SABECO CEO
* Vietnam's SABECO says Ernst & Young and Bao Viet Securities to advise on sale of stake - SABECO CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matthew Tostevin)
March 3 Toshiba Corp :
- seeking about 200 billion yen ($1.76 billion) in additional loans from three key lenders - sources
- banks willing to extend some loans, amount subject to negotiations - sources
- loans would be to fund restructuring - sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.6900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage: