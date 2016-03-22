March 22 (Reuters) -

- Foxconn has told Sharp Corp it wants to invest as much as 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) less than initial offer of 489 billion yen - Sankei newspaper

- Foxconn also seeking 300 billion yen in additional loans from Sharp's main banks - Sankei

