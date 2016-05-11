May 11 Mitsubishi Motors Corp :

* Mitsubishi Motors: submitted additional report to transport ministry today

* Mitsubishi Motors: it is suspected there are other models in addition to previously reported 4, that may be subject to improper fuel economy testing

* Mitsubishi Motors: might have used improper data for mileage calculations for 9 models currently on the market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)