May 12 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Motors to issue new shares to Nissan: filing

* Mitsubishi Motors to issue common stock to Nissan at 468.52 yen/share: filing

* Mitsubishi Motors to raise 237.4 billion yen ($2.2 billion)via share issuance to Nissan: filing

* Mitsubishi Motors to be 34 percent owned by Nissan after share issuance: filing Further company coverage: ($1 = 108.9000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)