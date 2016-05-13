BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility
* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Hitachi : to sell part of stake in Hitachi Capital to MUFG for 108.1 billion yen ($994 million)
* Hitachi's stake in Hitachi Capital will fall to 33.4 percent from 60.61 percent after stake sale to MUFG; will remain top shareholder Further coverage: ($1 = 108.8000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.