May 13 (Reuters) -

* Hitachi : to sell part of stake in Hitachi Capital to MUFG for 108.1 billion yen ($994 million)

* Hitachi's stake in Hitachi Capital will fall to 33.4 percent from 60.61 percent after stake sale to MUFG; will remain top shareholder Further coverage: ($1 = 108.8000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)