BRIEF-Allianz says buys remaining stake in AILH for 160 mln eur
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
May 16 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc :
* Says to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($920 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 108.6800 yen)
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016
BRASILIA, Feb 2 Brazil's economy could surprise markets and grow more than 1 percent in 2017 if Congress approves a controversial pension reform but otherwise the country could face a third year of recession, a senior member of the economic team told Reuters.