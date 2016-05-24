TABLE-Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Feb 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January RANK VEHICLE January 17 January 16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 57,995 51,540 12.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 35,553 37,863 -6.1 3 Ram P/U 33,769 32,564