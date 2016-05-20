BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank sees NII increase of 1 to 3 pct this year
* Says sees increase of net interest income (NII) of 1 to 3 percent in 2017, without including acquisition of Portuguese lender BPI
May 20 Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holdings Inc :
* estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto earthquake damages to be about 12 billion yen ($108.97 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 110.1200 yen)
* Says sees increase of net interest income (NII) of 1 to 3 percent in 2017, without including acquisition of Portuguese lender BPI
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Deutsche Bank posted a net loss of 1.9 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 The European Central Bank would give "considerable attention" to any merger or takeover between banks in different European countries, a top supervisor said on Thursday, highlighting issues with deals involving a party from outside the European Union.