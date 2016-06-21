BRIEF-Peak Resorts Inc season pass sales from beginning of ski season up 28 percent
* Peak Resorts Inc - season pass sales from beginning of ski season through January 29, 2017, were up 28 percent in units and 23 percent in dollars
June 21 Mitsubishi Motors Corp Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko says:
* Setting aside 8-9 billion yen ($76 million-$86 million) for possible reimbursement payments related to mileage cheat
* Considering compensating parts suppliers for 2-month production stoppage
* Hopes scandal-related costs will be contained in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 104.5200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Carpenter Technology Corp says will reduce its planned fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures by approximately $20 million
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.