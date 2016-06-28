FOREX-Dollar falls after Fed, Aussie soars on record trade surplus
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
June 28 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda:
- central banks are ready to take steps to assist proper financial market functioning (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
BERLIN, Feb 2 The head of Germany's savings bank association called on Thursday for the first steps to be taken to exit the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy.