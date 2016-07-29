HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 3:05 P.M. EST/2005 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
July 29 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga:
- Forex market is showing quite nervous moves
- Will closely monitor forex moves
- Will take steps in forex market if needed (Reporting By Kaori Kaneko)
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as a condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.