BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 5 Sompo Holdings Inc :
* to buy U.S. insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd for $6.3 billion
* to pay $93 per share for Endurance Specialty
* to buy Endurance Specialty with cash on hand
* expects overseas insurance business to account for 27 percent of total group income after Endurance acquisition, up from 12 percent now
* expects to complete Endurance Specialty acquisition by end-March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
