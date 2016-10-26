Oct 26 Nintendo Co Ltd :

* Nintendo president says booked 12 billion yen ($115 million) profit from affiliates in H1, mostly from Pokemon-related business

* Nintendo president says expects to ship 2 million units of Switch consoles by March

* Nintendo president says Pokemon GO reception bigger than expected, expanded gaming population Further company coverage: ($1 = 104.0800 yen) (Reporting By Makiko Yamazaki)