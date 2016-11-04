BRIEF-Takata CFO: Prefer to decide on sponsor this year but depends on progress of process led by steering committee
Nov 4 Takata Corp Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura says:
* cannot comment on process to search for financial sponsor
* company's preference would be to decide on a sponsor this year, but this depends on progress of process led by steering committee
* company's preference is to see voluntary liquidation rather than court-led liquidation for global operations, to ensure inflator supply continues
