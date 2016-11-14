BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* Japan July-Sept exports rise at fastest pace since July-Sept 2015
* Japan July-Sept exports rose due to shipments of smartphone parts, steel - cabinet office official Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Stanley White)
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
TOKYO, Jan 27 The Bank of Japan surprised the government bond market on Friday by increasing its buying in five- to 10-year bonds, helping to bring down their yields from 11-month highs touched earlier this week.