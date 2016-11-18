UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Suzuki Motor Corp :
* to increase capital at Indian unit Suzuki Motor Gujarat to fund capex for local factories
* to increase capital at Suzuki Motor Gujarat by 26 billion Indian rupees ($381.79 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.0999 Indian rupees)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources