BRIEF-UCP Inc says an agreement to nominate Keith M. Locker to board
July 23 Pearson
* Ceo says price of 844 million stg reflects quality of ft and is a good return for shareholders
* Ceo says nikkei will become a tenant of pearson at ft's london hq
* Ceo says today's decision is result of "long and detailed judgment"
* Ft's ceo says nikkei taking long-term view, sees significant growth potential
* Ft ceo says editorial independence was a central issue in sale process
* Ceo says became clear over last year there was inflection point in global media
* Ceo says ft needed to be part of journalism-focused group
* Ceo says focused on right decision for the ft, hence economist excluded
* Newfield Exploration co - facility is expected to process approximately 30,000 barrels of water per day upon completion early in Q3 of 2017