July 23 Pearson

* Ceo says price of 844 million stg reflects quality of ft and is a good return for shareholders

* Ceo says nikkei will become a tenant of pearson at ft's london hq

* Ceo says today's decision is result of "long and detailed judgment"

* Ft's ceo says nikkei taking long-term view, sees significant growth potential

* Ft ceo says editorial independence was a central issue in sale process

* Ceo says became clear over last year there was inflection point in global media

* Ceo says ft needed to be part of journalism-focused group

* Ceo says focused on right decision for the ft, hence economist excluded Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)