July 24 Pearson

* Ceo says has bounced back strongly in textbooks adoptions, higher ed

* Cfo says special dividend or buybacks not top of agenda post ft sale

* Ceo says on us testing period of most political uncertainty over

* Ceo says watching u.s. Testing programmes closely, environment "more uncertain than expected"

* Cfo says proceeds from ft sale will be used to maintain strong balance sheet, potentially m&a Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)