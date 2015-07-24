Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Pearson
* Ceo says has bounced back strongly in textbooks adoptions, higher ed
* Cfo says special dividend or buybacks not top of agenda post ft sale
* Ceo says on us testing period of most political uncertainty over
* Ceo says watching u.s. Testing programmes closely, environment "more uncertain than expected"
* Cfo says proceeds from ft sale will be used to maintain strong balance sheet, potentially m&a Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.