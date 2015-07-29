July 29 Compass

* Maintains positive revenue expectations for full year, with organic revenue growth of 5.5% for the nine months to 30 june 2015

* Organic revenue growth in the third quarter was 5.1 percent

* Foreign exchange translation is expected to negatively impact the 2014 reported revenue by 154 million stg and 2014 underlying operating profit by 6 million stg.

* Proactively reducing the cost base in our offshore & remote business globally and in some emerging markets

* This incremental restructuring plan will cost around 20-25 million stg per year in 2015 and 2016