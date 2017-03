July 28 (Reuters) -

* Tesco sales down 0.6 percent in 12 weeks to July 19 - Kantar Worldpanel

* Asda down 2.7 percent, Sainsbury's down 0.3 pct, Morrisons down 0.1 pct- Kantar Worldpanel

* Aldi up 16.6 pct, Lidl up 11.3 pct - Kantar Worldpanel

* Overall UK grocery market up 0.8 pct over 12 weeks to July 19 - Kantar worldpanel