UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes headline)
June 29 Toyota Europe Ceo Johan Van Zyl says
* will study how we can ensure we have a sustainable future for the car industry in britain
* will target to sell more than 900,000 vehicles in europe this year
* will work closely to ensure we still have a sustainable future for the car industry in britain
* by 2050 wants to reduce emissions by 90 percent from 2010 level
* we do not want to see uk business shrink
* sees no immediate change to uk operations at the moment
* longer-term decisions will depend on outcome of the brexit talks
* would not want to speculate on job cuts in uk, priority is to bring stability
* will need to wait for outcome of discussions but sees no change at the moment
* for roughly next six year period, decisions on new models have already been made
* we are on a continuous drive to increase local supply content in the uk and elsewhere
* we will have to be patient until Britain invokes article 50 Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources