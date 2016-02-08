BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
Feb 8 (Reuters) -
* Jaguar Land Rover reports sales in europe up 65 percent, up 36 in the UK and up 5 percent in China
* Jaguar land rover reports record January retail sales of 46,016 vehicles, up 24 percent on January 2015 (London newsroom)
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.