UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
March 8 UK grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel, for the 12 weeks to 28 February
* Tesco sales down 0.8 percent in 12 weeks to Feb 28 - Kantar Worldpanel
* Sainsbury's sales up 0.5 percent, Asda down 4.0 percent, Morrisons down 3.2 percent - Kantar Worldpanel
* Aldi sales up 15.1 percent, Lidl up 18.9 sales up percent
* Overall UK grocery market up 0.5 percent in 12 Weeks To Feb 28
* Inflation -1.6 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.