March 8 UK grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel, for the 12 weeks to 28 February

* Tesco sales down 0.8 percent in 12 weeks to Feb 28 - Kantar Worldpanel

* Sainsbury's sales up 0.5 percent, Asda down 4.0 percent, Morrisons down 3.2 percent - Kantar Worldpanel

* Aldi sales up 15.1 percent, Lidl up 18.9 sales up percent

* Overall UK grocery market up 0.5 percent in 12 Weeks To Feb 28

* Inflation -1.6 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)