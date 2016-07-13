BRIEF-Ocado still expects multiple deals with multiple partners
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
July 13 Barratt Developments Ceo Thomas Tells Reuters Post
* Referendum market conditions that more likely on balance that market will slow down than speed up
* Barratt developments ceo says will look at future land commitments, our build programmes and the extent we should slow down build programmes Source text for Eikon: (London newsroom)
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
LONDON, Jan 31 British carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright reported a return to like-for-like sales growth in Britain in its third quarter, helped by a store refurbishment programme.
LONDON, Jan 31 Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE continued losing customers in the third quarter of its financial year, while still and wet weather meant output from its renewable energy plants fell 20 percent year on year, it said on Tuesday.