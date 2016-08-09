Aug 9 ** Recruitment company Randstad
to buy job ads company Monster for $3.40 per
share, a total of $429 million, or a 22.7 percent premium to
Monster's closing price on Aug. 8
** Monster will continue to operate as a separate entity
under the Monster name
** Jacques van den Broek, CEO of Randstad: "With its
industry leading technology platform and easy to use digital,
social and mobile solutions, Monster is a natural complement to
Randstad."
** Randstad will finance the acquisition through existing
credit facilities
** Cumulative impact of this and other acquisitions on
Randstad's revenue will be 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) on an
annualized basis
** Randstad will now reduce the pace of M&A in the medium
term to around 100 million euros
** Wells Fargo Securities is exclusive financial adviser to
Randstad and Jones Day is serving as legal counsel. Evercore
Group is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Monster and
Dechert LLP is serving as legal counsel.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt)