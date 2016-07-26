July 26 Ceos react to Ofcom proposal:

* Sky ceo says Openreach proposal is a step in the right direction, falls short of the option that would guarantee world-class coverage

* Sky ceo says we are encouraged by Ofcom's stated commitment and willingness to use its powers to hold BT's feet to the fire

* TalkTalk ceo says Ofcom proposal for openreach a step in the right direction - BBC radio

* TalkTalk ceo says concerned that BT will still be able to game the new regulatory system

* TalkTalk Ceo says want to see how much profit the openreach division is making

* BT ceo says Ofcom proposal is a sensible way forward - BBC Radio

* BT ceo says Ofcom proposal is a sensible way forward - BBC Radio

* BT ceo says should not necessarily have restrictions on how the Openreach dividend is paid