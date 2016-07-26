July 26 Ceos react to Ofcom proposal:
* Sky ceo says Openreach proposal is a step in the right
direction, falls short of the option that would guarantee
world-class coverage
* Sky ceo says we are encouraged by Ofcom's stated
commitment and willingness to use its powers to hold BT's feet
to the fire
* TalkTalk ceo says Ofcom proposal for openreach a step in
the right direction - BBC radio
* TalkTalk ceo says concerned that BT will still be able to
game the new regulatory system
* TalkTalk Ceo says want to see how much profit the
openreach division is making
* BT ceo says Ofcom proposal is a sensible way forward - BBC
Radio
* BT ceo says should not necessarily have restrictions on
how the Openreach dividend is paid
