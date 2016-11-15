Nov 15 Talktalk

* Says fy17 ebitda to be toward the lower end of 320 million stg to 360 million stg range

* Sees a return to subscriber growth in full year 2018

* Final dividend expected to be in line with fy16 and broadly covered by operating free cash flow

* H1 ebitda up 44 percent to 130 million stg, revenue down 1.1 percent to 902 million stg

* Interim dividend 5.29 pence, q2 churn reduced to 1.43 percent