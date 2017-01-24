Jan 24 Bt
* Ceo says SME market and mid market performing well, well
placed even if the UK sees tightening of growth
* Ceo says we do not think an issue like the Italian
improper accounting exists in any other market
* Cfo says we remain confident in the overall prospects of
the business
* Cfo says other businesses remain firmly on track,
confidence behind the dividend
* Ceo says Italian business has probably been unprofitable
for a number of years
* Ceo says do believe global services is important to the bt
group
* Ceo says think Italy can be a growth business, will need a
lot of work
* Cfo says authorities may wish to consider wider
implications of bt's italian accounting scandal
* Cfo says too early to comment on the broader tax
implications of italian accounting, although we have considered
those in our finances
* Ceo says investment in content have proven to be
successful, we are not losing confidence in that strategy
