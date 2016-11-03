(Corrects headline and first paragraph in Nov. 1 Uptick item to show Plantronics reported adjusted EPS of $0.82 and beat I/B/E/S estimates, not reported EPS of $0.70 and missed I/B/E/S estimates) Plantronics' second-quarter adjusted profit beat Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate. The company announced adjusted net income of $0.82 per share. Forecasted net income by analysts on Wall Street ranged between $0.76 and $0.80 per share and had an estimated mean of $0.78 per share. In the last four quarters, the company exceeded the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S projected mean estimate.

RECOMMENDATIONS

* The company has a consensus recommendation of a Buy.

* The recommendations from six analysts include four Buy and two Hold.

* The average consensus recommendation for the Telecomm Equipment & Services peer group is a Buy. FORECAST CHANGES

* Before the earnings announcement, the mean estimate was a profit of $0.78 per share

* At the present time, four analysts are providing Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S with estimates.

* The mean EPS estimate has not changed over the last four weeks.

* High estimate four weeks ago was $0.80 and the low estimate was $0.76. YEAR OVER YEAR

* Earnings for the peer group are expected to fall over the same quarter last year and have been revised downward over the last four weeks. EARNINGS HISTORY

* In the previous four quarters, the company surpassed the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecasted mean estimate.