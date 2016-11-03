(Corrects headline and first paragraph in Nov. 1 Uptick item to
show Plantronics reported adjusted EPS of $0.82 and beat I/B/E/S
estimates, not reported EPS of $0.70 and missed I/B/E/S
estimates)
Plantronics' second-quarter adjusted profit beat Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S mean estimate. The company announced adjusted net income
of $0.82 per share. Forecasted net income by analysts on Wall
Street ranged between $0.76 and $0.80 per share and had an
estimated mean of $0.78 per share. In the last four quarters,
the company exceeded the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S projected mean
estimate.
RECOMMENDATIONS
* The company has a consensus recommendation of a Buy.
* The recommendations from six analysts include four Buy and
two Hold.
* The average consensus recommendation for the Telecomm
Equipment & Services peer group is a Buy. FORECAST CHANGES
* Before the earnings announcement, the mean estimate was a
profit of $0.78 per share
* At the present time, four analysts are providing Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S with estimates.
* The mean EPS estimate has not changed over the last four
weeks.
* High estimate four weeks ago was $0.80 and the low
estimate was $0.76. YEAR OVER YEAR
* Earnings for the peer group are expected to fall over the
same quarter last year and have been revised downward over the
last four weeks. EARNINGS HISTORY
* In the previous four quarters, the company surpassed the
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecasted mean estimate.
