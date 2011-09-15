VIENNA, Sept 15 The European Central Bank will
have to reconsider its purchase of sovereign debt on the market
if euro zone countries do not extend a safety net for weaker
members, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told
Austrian radio on Thursday.
Saying he was concerned about slippage in the approval
process for a beefed-up EFSF rescue fund, Nowotny said "we are
in a completely new situation" if the safety net was not agreed,
which could have an impact on the ECB's temporary purchasing of
debt.
"If there is no functioning safety net then this bridge
construction has no second pillar, so to speak, so that we then
probably have to think this all through again."
