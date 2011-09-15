VIENNA, Sept 15 The European Central Bank will have to reconsider its purchase of sovereign debt on the market if euro zone countries do not extend a safety net for weaker members, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian radio on Thursday.

Saying he was concerned about slippage in the approval process for a beefed-up EFSF rescue fund, Nowotny said "we are in a completely new situation" if the safety net was not agreed, which could have an impact on the ECB's temporary purchasing of debt.

"If there is no functioning safety net then this bridge construction has no second pillar, so to speak, so that we then probably have to think this all through again."

