VIENNA, Sept 22 Austrian energy group OMV expects to see Libyan output at about 50 percent in the course of 2012, it told an investor presentation on Thursday.

"Our working assumption is very straightforward: it's about 50 percent of pre-crisis level during the course of next year and that can come through a variety of profiles, of course," exploration and production head Jaap Huijskes said.

Libya accounted for 10 percent of OMV output before the uprising to topple Muammar Gaddafi halted production. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)