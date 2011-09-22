VIENNA, Sept 22 Austrian energy group OMV
said its main production assets in southwest Libya
appear to be relatively undamaged but it will take time to get
the logistics in place to have them running normally again.
"Inspection of the assets we have not been able to do. That
is going to take a little bit more time," exploration and
production head Jaap Huijskes told a webcast investor conference
in Istanbul, adding:
"The assets look in good shape. We've not been able to talk
to the field for the last couple of weeks. Up to that point we
were able to talk to the field...and the indications we got up
to that point in time were that the facilities were fine, no
significant damage."
He said projections that Libya would be able to boost
overall production to 1 million barrels per day in six months
were "possibly a little bit optimistic" while projections of
pre-crisis levels at the end of 15 months were "not that far off
from where I would put it. I would probably not have said 100
percent but something like 90 - 95 ought to be possible."
