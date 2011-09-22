VIENNA, Sept 22 Austrian energy group OMV said its main production assets in southwest Libya appear to be relatively undamaged but it will take time to get the logistics in place to have them running normally again.

"Inspection of the assets we have not been able to do. That is going to take a little bit more time," exploration and production head Jaap Huijskes told a webcast investor conference in Istanbul, adding:

"The assets look in good shape. We've not been able to talk to the field for the last couple of weeks. Up to that point we were able to talk to the field...and the indications we got up to that point in time were that the facilities were fine, no significant damage."

He said projections that Libya would be able to boost overall production to 1 million barrels per day in six months were "possibly a little bit optimistic" while projections of pre-crisis levels at the end of 15 months were "not that far off from where I would put it. I would probably not have said 100 percent but something like 90 - 95 ought to be possible." (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)