Fitch Affirms India's Shriram Transport Finance's 'BB+' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited's (STFC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. STFC's IDR is based on its standalone credit profile, which reflects its sound franchise and market share in used commercial-vehic