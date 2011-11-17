VIENNA Nov 17 Austrian steel products group Voestalpine expects current-year profits before interest and tax to drop by around 10 percent to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion), company officials told a news conference on Wednesday, giving a more precise outlook after warning earlier that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would weaken.

It said it still expected sales in the year ending next March of between 11.5 billion and 12 billion euros.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said the group was reducing steel production capacity by 10 percent in this quarter and would decide in early January on capacity for the quarters ahead. ($1=0.739 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)