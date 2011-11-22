VIENNA Nov 22 Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter expressed confidence the country would keep its AAA sovereign rating after encouraging discussions with ratings agency Moody's.

"(The talks) went very well, there is no change to the status quo, namely the Triple-A," Fekter told reporters before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The governing coalition has proposed adopting a constitutional debt brake that would limit the structural budget deficit to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product by 2017. Fekter said she hoped to have this adopted by the spring of next year. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Writing by Michael Shields)