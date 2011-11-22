VIENNA Nov 22 Austrian Finance Minister
Maria Fekter expressed confidence the country would keep its AAA
sovereign rating after encouraging discussions with ratings
agency Moody's.
"(The talks) went very well, there is no change to the
status quo, namely the Triple-A," Fekter told reporters before a
cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The governing coalition has proposed adopting a
constitutional debt brake that would limit the structural budget
deficit to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product by 2017.
Fekter said she hoped to have this adopted by the spring of next
year.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Writing by Michael Shields)