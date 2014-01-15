BRIEF-Deyaar Development board proposes no dividend for 2016
* Calls AGM on April 5 to consider board proposal of non-distribution of dividends for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ncsKcs) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Jan 15 A solution to the problem of foreign-exchange home loans in Hungary that burden households could be found within half a year, a deputy central bank governor said on Thursday.
"A couple of good ideas are forming. I hope that this can be solved in the next six months," Adam Balog told a Euromoney conference in Vienna when asked about the issue.
The central bank has said that banks operating in Hungary abused their dominant position in foreign-currency lending and legislation was needed to tackle the problem.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Calls AGM on April 5 to consider board proposal of non-distribution of dividends for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ncsKcs) Further company coverage:
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
* FY net profit HK$ 9,644 million versus HK$13,429 million a year ago