BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Erste Group :
* Erste Group CEO Treichl says in presentation indications are that situation in Hungary will be solved favourably for banks
* Treichl says we would like to pay dividend to shareholders for year we believe will be pretty good
* Treichl says likelihood dividend will be paid is increasing strongly, range looking at is 40-50 cents
* Treichl says too early to say whether moving into stable political situation in Romania
* Treichl says goal is to build strongest and most advanced digital database of any financial institution
* Erste Group CFO says will be difficult to keep costs flat again in 2016
* Treichl says interest in buying assets in Austria is substantially in freezing zone
* Erste Group CFO says would be solid development to keep net interest income steady in 2016
* Erste Group CFO says expects Czech national bank to keep exchange rate floor well into 2016
* Erste Group CEO says linking cut in Hungarian bank levy to SME lending would be unacceptable
* Treichl says we look positively at paying dividend for 2015
* Erste group CFO says would not exclude 5 percent loan growth in 2016
* Erste group CFO says will have cost effect in first six months of 2016 from new headquarters
* Treichl says no interest in buying Austrian assets from Bank Austria or Bawag
* Erste Group CEO says rather unlikely that deal between Unicredit and Bawag will happen
(Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.