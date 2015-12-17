UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 17 Voestalpine CEO Eder in conference call:
* Says planning to cut costs but need to continue discussions, no announcement yet
* Says there has been no impact from Volkswagen situation on our strategic planning
* Says will decide in 2016 whether to build new specialty steel plant in China
* Says impact of climate deal will depend on extent to which countries are prepared to agree on hard targets
* Says would be fair for everybody if we had same emissions targets worldwide (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.